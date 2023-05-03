Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Plans Dividend of $0.87

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8726 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81.
Allianz Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allianz has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $25.13.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $37.47 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
