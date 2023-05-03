AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Down 0%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.23. 23,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

