Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Shares Down 2%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 54,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 67,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

