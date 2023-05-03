Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) vs. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Financial Comparison

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 4.82 $59.97 billion $4.49 23.72 Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 5.94 $15.37 million $0.09 174.56

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

28.7% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Alphabet has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.58% 22.84% 16.18% Integral Ad Science 3.76% 1.95% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 16 0 2.94 Integral Ad Science 0 2 4 1 2.86

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $132.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.71%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

Alphabet beats Integral Ad Science on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products. It operates under the Google Services and Google Cloud segments. The Google Services segment includes ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Google Cloud segment offers Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

