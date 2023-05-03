Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 14,995 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.41 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

