Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $196.37 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,016,621 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,373,000. Fortinet makes up approximately 5.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

