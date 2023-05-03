Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 4,015 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises approximately 0.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $177.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.30.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

