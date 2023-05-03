Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

