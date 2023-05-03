Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $10.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

