Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.14-4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.254-2.274 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

AMED traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,525. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

