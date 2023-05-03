Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.39 million. Ameresco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. 203,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

