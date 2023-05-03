American Electric Power (AEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.19-$5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.19-5.39 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

