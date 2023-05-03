American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $149,884.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93.

On Friday, February 24th, David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. 741,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

