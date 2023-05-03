American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
American Rebel Price Performance
AREBW stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
American Rebel Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Rebel (AREBW)
- 3 Small Caps With High Dividend Yields And 2023 Price Gains
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.