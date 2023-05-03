American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

American Rebel Price Performance

AREBW stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

American Rebel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

