American States Water (AWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.