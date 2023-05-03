American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.99 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

