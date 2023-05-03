AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.13. 866,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,085. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.09.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

