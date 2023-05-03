AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.90 billion-$257.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.03 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,191,000 after purchasing an additional 324,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

