AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 76,332 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 233.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,332 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 187.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 339,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 221,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,045,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,476,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBJP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 233,603 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

