AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.08 and its 200-day moving average is $505.49. The firm has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

