AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 991,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,593,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,167,840. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

