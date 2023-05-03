AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 70,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,371,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,576,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

