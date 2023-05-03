AMG National Trust Bank Has $20.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.15. 151,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.