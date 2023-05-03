AMG National Trust Bank Has $31.97 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 169,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

