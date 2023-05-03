AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $27,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 112,795 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.