AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,720 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. V.F. comprises 1.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $44,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

