AMG National Trust Bank Sells 8,363 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 7,729,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,099,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

