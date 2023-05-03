Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 604,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,476. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

