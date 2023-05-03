Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.28 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 5.9 %

AMKR stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $852,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275 over the last ninety days. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 836,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

