Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $17.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.33. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875 in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

