Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157,414 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $72,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.40.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

