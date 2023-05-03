Analysts’ Downgrades for May 3rd (AGCO, ARLP, AVA, BSM, CI, CMCT, EDU, FSP, GLAD, GVA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 3rd:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

