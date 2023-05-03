Analysts’ Downgrades for May 3rd (AGCO, ARLP, AVA, BSM, CI, CMCT, EDU, FSP, GLAD, GVA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 3rd:
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
