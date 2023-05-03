Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.06 on Monday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

