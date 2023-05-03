Analysts Offer Predictions for KBR, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in KBR by 3.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,029,000 after buying an additional 142,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in KBR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,166,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,326,000 after buying an additional 92,212 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

