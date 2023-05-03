Analysts Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) PT at $15.00

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Verano Stock Performance

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.79. Verano has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Verano Company Profile

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $225.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verano will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

