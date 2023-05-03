Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Down to $43.88

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $39.56. Andersons shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 106,521 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Featured Articles

