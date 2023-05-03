Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,753 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,549. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 85.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 165.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.