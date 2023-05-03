Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Announces Dividend of GBX 14

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 7.7 %
ASY stock traded up GBX 38.50 ($0.48) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 536 ($6.70). 7,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.09. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.99 ($7.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £225.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.08 and a beta of 0.72.
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
