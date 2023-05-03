Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Announces Dividend of GBX 14

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 7.7 %

ASY stock traded up GBX 38.50 ($0.48) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 536 ($6.70). 7,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.09. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.99 ($7.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £225.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

