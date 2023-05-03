ApeCoin Price Reaches $3.78 (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $39.84 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $3.78 or 0.00013302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

