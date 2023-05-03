APENFT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.07 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. APENFT has a market capitalization of $102.47 million and $9.07 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

