APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APGGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

APG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in APi Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

