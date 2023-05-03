Aragon (ANT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122.55 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Aragon has a market capitalization of $122.55 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00010025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

