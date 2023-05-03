ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

ARC Document Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 171.4% annually over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ARC opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at ARC Document Solutions

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.