Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,082 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPEM stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

