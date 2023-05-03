Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,746 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,564,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VOO stock opened at $377.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $286.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.