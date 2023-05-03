Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $319.38 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.