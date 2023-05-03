Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

