Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Trading Down 10.2%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 292,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 947,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Insider Activity at Archrock

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

