Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 19,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 529,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

