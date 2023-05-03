Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CAT traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $217.58. 688,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,378. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

